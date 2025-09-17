SC Likely to Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Petitions on Sept 19- Counselling Schedule Soon

Summary The hearing, which was earlier set for September 12, was postponed by two weeks Although the NBEMS complied with a previous Supreme Court directive by releasing the NEET PG answer key, students have criticized the format in which it was published

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear all petitions related to transparency in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on September 19, according to the tentative listing on the court’s official website. The hearing, which was earlier set for September 12, was postponed by two weeks.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan will preside over the case, which includes petitions filed by NEET PG aspirants and the United Doctors Front (UDF) against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The petitioners have raised serious concerns over the evaluation process and the lack of transparency in the conduct of the NEET PG exam this year.

Although the NBEMS complied with a previous Supreme Court directive by releasing the NEET PG answer key, students have criticized the format in which it was published. The answer key included only question IDs without the corresponding questions, which many candidates argue defeats the purpose of publishing the key in the first place. Aspirants have been consistently demanding full disclosure of the question paper alongside the answer key to ensure fairness and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a previous hearing, the bench questioned whether the students had approached the court due to dissatisfaction with their low scores. However, the petitioners clarified that the issue was not about individual performance, but about the overall lack of transparency in the examination system, which they believe undermines the credibility of the process.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withheld the announcement of NEET PG counselling dates for 50% All India Quota seats in MD, MS, and PG diploma courses, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. In contrast, some states including Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already initiated the registration process for state quota counselling, moving ahead with their respective admission timelines.

As the case returns to the Supreme Court on September 19, thousands of medical aspirants across the country are eagerly awaiting clarity, not only on the transparency demands but also on the delay in the national counselling process, which remains in limbo.