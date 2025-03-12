State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam announced PET Result 2025 for Police Constable- Direct link here

Assam Police

State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam announced PET Result 2025 for Police Constable

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, released the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test today, March 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can check and download the results on the official website at slprbassam.in.

The result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is available for the following posts-

1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

114 posts of Constable (UB) and 1 post of constables (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

204 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 2 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on dated: 06-10-2023.

262 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 3 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO and 1 post of Sub-Officer & 39 posts of Emergency Rescuer under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 07-02-2023.

269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 25-01-2024.

5 posts of Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

Assam Police Constable PET Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
  2. Click on PET results link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates can check the results
  4. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET Results 2025: Direct Link

