SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Released for Paper I - Objection Submission Window Opens

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for SSC JE Paper I for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines can now access and download the provisional answer keys along with their individual response sheets by logging in with their registration number and password.

The SSC Junior Engineer examination was conducted on December 3, 6, and 13, 2025, across multiple examination centres nationwide. Along with the answer key, the commission has also made available the recorded responses of candidates, enabling them to compare their answers with the official solutions and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The commission has also activated the SSC JE answer key challenge facility, allowing candidates to raise objections against any discrepancy in the questions or answers. SSC clarified that the sequence of questions and options may vary for candidates due to the exam being conducted in multiple shifts with shuffled question papers. However, the answers selected by candidates have been accurately reflected in the response sheets displayed in the objection window.

As per the official schedule, candidates can submit challenges to the SSC JE 2025 tentative answer key until December 22, up to 6 PM. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50 per question or answer challenged. The commission has informed that both the question papers and the answer keys will be removed from the portal once the objection window closes, and candidates are advised to download and save the documents for personal reference.

SSC has further stated that the saved question paper and response sheet are strictly meant for personal use and self-evaluation only. The Junior Engineer recruitment examination is being conducted to fill a total of 1,340 vacancies across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering departments under various government organisations. Notably, this year candidates were allowed to self-select their preferred examination slots, a move aimed at improving candidate convenience.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key within the stipulated timeline and submit objections, if any, through the official website before the deadline.