SSC

SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Released for Paper I - Objection Submission Window Opens

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Dec 2025
13:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared for SSC JE Paper I for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines can now access and download the provisional answer keys along with their individual response sheets.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for SSC JE Paper I for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines can now access and download the provisional answer keys along with their individual response sheets by logging in with their registration number and password.

The SSC Junior Engineer examination was conducted on December 3, 6, and 13, 2025, across multiple examination centres nationwide. Along with the answer key, the commission has also made available the recorded responses of candidates, enabling them to compare their answers with the official solutions and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The commission has also activated the SSC JE answer key challenge facility, allowing candidates to raise objections against any discrepancy in the questions or answers. SSC clarified that the sequence of questions and options may vary for candidates due to the exam being conducted in multiple shifts with shuffled question papers. However, the answers selected by candidates have been accurately reflected in the response sheets displayed in the objection window.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official schedule, candidates can submit challenges to the SSC JE 2025 tentative answer key until December 22, up to 6 PM. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50 per question or answer challenged. The commission has informed that both the question papers and the answer keys will be removed from the portal once the objection window closes, and candidates are advised to download and save the documents for personal reference.

SSC has further stated that the saved question paper and response sheet are strictly meant for personal use and self-evaluation only. The Junior Engineer recruitment examination is being conducted to fill a total of 1,340 vacancies across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering departments under various government organisations. Notably, this year candidates were allowed to self-select their preferred examination slots, a move aimed at improving candidate convenience.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key within the stipulated timeline and submit objections, if any, through the official website before the deadline.

Last updated on 20 Dec 2025
13:43 PM
SSC Staff Selection Commission Answer Key
Similar stories
AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Counselling Registration Window Opens - Check Fees and Guidelines by NLU D. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur to Issue XAT 2026 Admit Card Today; Exam Scheduled for January 4

bseb

Bihar STET 2025 Results Soon at bsebstet.com; Scorecard and Merit List to Follow

West Bengal

‘Untainted’ West Bengal Teachers to Continue Till August 31, 2026, Says SC; Board. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Counselling Registration Window Opens - Check Fees and Guidelines by NLU D. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur to Issue XAT 2026 Admit Card Today; Exam Scheduled for January 4

bseb

Bihar STET 2025 Results Soon at bsebstet.com; Scorecard and Merit List to Follow

West Bengal

‘Untainted’ West Bengal Teachers to Continue Till August 31, 2026, Says SC; Board. . .

AP TET

AP TET Preliminary Answer Key 2025 Released; Objections Open Till December 24

Bootcamp

AICTE Launches IDE Bootcamp to Promote Innovation in PM SHRI Schools - Check Session . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality