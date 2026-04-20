SSC GD Constable 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out at ssc.gov.in - Link and Allotment Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Constable (General Duty) Examination 2026. Applicants who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access the slip through the official SSC website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Constable (General Duty) Examination 2026, enabling candidates to check their allotted exam city ahead of the examination schedule. Applicants who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access the slip through the official SSC website(ssc.gov.in).

The city intimation slip is available for candidates applying to Constable (GD) posts in various forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles, and for the post of Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). This advance information allows candidates to plan their travel and logistics well before the examination date.

As per the official notification, the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination will be conducted across multiple centres in India from April 27 to May 30, 2026. The release of the city intimation slip is part of the pre-examination process aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

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To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official SSC website and log in using their credentials. After accessing the login section, they can view and download the slip, which contains key details such as the allotted exam city, exam date, and candidate information.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned in the slip. In case of any discrepancy in personal information or exam-related details, they should immediately reach out to the SSC authorities for necessary corrections. It is also recommended that candidates make travel arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

The Commission has clarified that the official admit card or admission certificate will be issued separately, typically two to three days before the examination date. The admit card will include detailed information such as the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and other important instructions for the exam day.

Find the direct download link here.