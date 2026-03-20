SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1: Final Answer Key and Scorecard Out; Check Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
10:29 AM

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Summary
SSC has uploaded the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets, and scorecards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 Tier 1.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their marks and related documents through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets, and scorecards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 Tier 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their marks and related documents through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the Tier 1 results were announced on February 27, 2026. Following this, the Commission has now published the final answer keys and individual scorecards. Along with this, marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have also been made available online, ensuring transparency in the evaluation process.

Candidates can check their individual marks by logging in with their registered ID and password on the official portal. The facility to access scorecards, response sheets, and final answer keys will remain available until 6 PM on April 9, 2026. Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of these documents within the stipulated period, as they will not be accessible after the deadline. The Commission has also clarified that no requests for retrieving these records will be entertained once the window closes.

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Candidates who have successfully cleared the Tier 1 examination will now be eligible to appear for the next stage, the Tier 2 examination, which is the subsequent phase of the recruitment process.

The release of final answer keys and scorecards marks an important step for aspirants, allowing them to assess their performance and prepare for the upcoming stages of the selection process.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
10:30 AM
SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission Scorecard Answer Key SSC 2025
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