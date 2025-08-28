SSC 2025

SSC Releases CHT Paper 2 Marks 2024 - Scorecard Link and Download Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
11:50 AM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the marks for Paper 2 of the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for this competitive exam can now check and download their individual scorecards from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the release of Paper 2 marks aims to provide candidates with a transparent assessment of their performance, giving them clarity on the final outcome. The Commission has further informed that candidates must download their marks between August 27 and September 12, 2025, as the link to access the scorecards will be disabled after this period.

To download the SSC CHT Paper 2 marks 2024, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their registered ID and password. After submitting the credentials, the marks will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their scorecard for future reference and also take a printout, as online access will not be available once the deadline ends.

The SSC CHT examination is one of the most sought-after recruitment tests for candidates aspiring to secure posts as translators in government departments. The release of Paper 2 marks is a crucial step ahead of the final selection process, giving aspirants a clear picture of their standing in the examination.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
11:51 AM
