Staff Selection Commission extends submission date for SSC CHSL 2024 option cum preference window- Details

The Staff Selection Commission extended the SSC CHSL 2024 option cum preference submission window date. Candidates who have registered can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The submission window date for Option-cum-Preference by the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024 has been extended till February 10, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 3437 vacancies in the organisation.

The official notice reads, "The window for submission of Option-cum-Preference by the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024 is extended and shall remain active till 10.02.2025 (11:59 PM). The candidates may exercise their Optioncum-Preferences, if required, before the closing date. The modality for submission of Optioncum-Preference shall remain the same as indicated in the Important Notice dated 04.02.2025 of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2024."

SSC CHSL 2024: Steps to fill option cum preference submission form

Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in Click on the login link available on the home page 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details Your option cum preference form will be displayed Check the form and fill it Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page Take a printout of the same for further use