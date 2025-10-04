Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Final Result Today - Direct Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
10:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result.
KEA has clarified that the released list is provisional only and students need not report to the colleges yet.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result on October 3, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to MTech, ME, MBA, MCA, and MArch courses across Karnataka can now check their allotment status on the official website using their CET number.

KEA has clarified that the released list is provisional only and students need not report to the colleges yet. The final allotment result will be published today, October 4, 2025, after considering objections. Aspirants who wish to raise objections regarding the provisional seat allotment can mail them to keauthority-ka@nic.in by 1 PM today.

The official website states: “This is only a provisional seat allotment result; candidates need not report to the college, but should wait for the first round final real allotment result.” Options submitted by candidates until October 3, 2 PM, have been considered for this round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the final allotment result is out, candidates allotted seats must confirm admission by reporting to their respective institutions with all necessary documents. The choice-exercising window for allotted candidates will remain open from October 4 to 7, 2025, and the last date to report to allotted colleges is October 9, 2025.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling process will fill postgraduate seats in participating universities and colleges across the state, offering aspirants a chance to secure admission to professional PG programmes.

Find the direct provisional seat allotment link here.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
10:55 AM
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
World’s Best School

From Near Closure to Global Recognition: Pune School Wins World’s Best School Prize. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Dates Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd Courses

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admission: NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Submit Data; Deadline & Instr. . .

BSc

BSc Admissions 2025: Agriculture Now Accepted as Intermediate Subject Under ICAR Quot. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
World’s Best School

From Near Closure to Global Recognition: Pune School Wins World’s Best School Prize. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Dates Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd Courses

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admission: NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Submit Data; Deadline & Instr. . .

BSc

BSc Admissions 2025: Agriculture Now Accepted as Intermediate Subject Under ICAR Quot. . .

NEET PG 2025

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Reopens - Eligibility and Barred Candidates . . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Up. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality