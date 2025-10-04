Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Final Result Today - Direct Link

Summary The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result. KEA has clarified that the released list is provisional only and students need not report to the colleges yet.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 provisional seat allotment result on October 3, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to MTech, ME, MBA, MCA, and MArch courses across Karnataka can now check their allotment status on the official website using their CET number.

KEA has clarified that the released list is provisional only and students need not report to the colleges yet. The final allotment result will be published today, October 4, 2025, after considering objections. Aspirants who wish to raise objections regarding the provisional seat allotment can mail them to keauthority-ka@nic.in by 1 PM today.

The official website states: “This is only a provisional seat allotment result; candidates need not report to the college, but should wait for the first round final real allotment result.” Options submitted by candidates until October 3, 2 PM, have been considered for this round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the final allotment result is out, candidates allotted seats must confirm admission by reporting to their respective institutions with all necessary documents. The choice-exercising window for allotted candidates will remain open from October 4 to 7, 2025, and the last date to report to allotted colleges is October 9, 2025.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling process will fill postgraduate seats in participating universities and colleges across the state, offering aspirants a chance to secure admission to professional PG programmes.

Find the direct provisional seat allotment link here.