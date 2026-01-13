SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Correction Window Closes Today, Check Steps and Fees

Summary Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in The correction window was opened on January 10, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application correction window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 on January 13, 2026. Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The correction window was opened on January 10, 2026. As per SSC guidelines, candidates are required to pay a uniform correction fee of ₹200 for making corrections and resubmitting the application form for the first time, and ₹500 for corrections made for the second time. The correction charges apply to all candidates, irrespective of gender or category.

SSC GD Constable 2026: Steps to Make Corrections

Candidates can follow the steps below to edit their application forms:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Click on the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 login link on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Submit to view the application form Review the details and make necessary corrections Pay the applicable correction fee Submit the corrected form and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy for future reference

Vacancy Details

According to the tentative vacancy list, a total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The force-wise breakup is as follows:

BSF: 616

CISF: 14,595

CRPF: 5,490

SSB: 1,764

ITBP: 1,293

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,706

SSF: 23

The registration process began on December 1, 2025, and the last date to apply was December 31, 2025.

Candidates are advised to complete corrections before the deadline, as no further opportunity will be provided once the correction window closes.