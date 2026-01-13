Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Correction Window Closes Today, Check Steps and Fees

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
13:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
The correction window was opened on January 10, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application correction window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 on January 13, 2026. Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The correction window was opened on January 10, 2026. As per SSC guidelines, candidates are required to pay a uniform correction fee of ₹200 for making corrections and resubmitting the application form for the first time, and ₹500 for corrections made for the second time. The correction charges apply to all candidates, irrespective of gender or category.

SSC GD Constable 2026: Steps to Make Corrections

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow the steps below to edit their application forms:

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 login link on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Submit to view the application form
  5. Review the details and make necessary corrections
  6. Pay the applicable correction fee
  7. Submit the corrected form and download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a hard copy for future reference

Vacancy Details

According to the tentative vacancy list, a total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The force-wise breakup is as follows:

  • BSF: 616
  • CISF: 14,595
  • CRPF: 5,490
  • SSB: 1,764
  • ITBP: 1,293
  • Assam Rifles (AR): 1,706
  • SSF: 23

The registration process began on December 1, 2025, and the last date to apply was December 31, 2025.

Candidates are advised to complete corrections before the deadline, as no further opportunity will be provided once the correction window closes.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
13:27 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC GD 2026 SSC SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
PM Modi

India Germany Pact: German Universities to Expand Footprint in India as Education Tie. . .

Winter holidays

Cold Wave Forces Holiday Extension, Revised Class Timings in Schools Across Several S. . .

Management Colleges

IMT Ghaziabad Reports Strong Placement with Role Competency–Based Hiring; Highest C. . .

Agniveer Vayu

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 Applications Begin - Link, Eligibility and Exam Details Rel. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Vivekananda Mission School

Krishti 2025 Lights Up Vivekananda Mission School with Talent and Creativity

PM Modi

India Germany Pact: German Universities to Expand Footprint in India as Education Tie. . .

Winter holidays

Cold Wave Forces Holiday Extension, Revised Class Timings in Schools Across Several S. . .

Management Colleges

IMT Ghaziabad Reports Strong Placement with Role Competency–Based Hiring; Highest C. . .

Agniveer Vayu

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027 Applications Begin - Link, Eligibility and Exam Details Rel. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: MCC Issues New Seat Resignation Schedule Ahead of Round 3 Counselling

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality