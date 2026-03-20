South Central Railway Announces 2801 Apprentice Vacancies; Apply by April 11

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — scr.indianrailways.gov.in — on or before April 11, 2026 Selection for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 will be based on a merit list, prepared by taking the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI examinations, with equal weightage given to both

The South Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts, opening a major recruitment drive for 2,801 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — scr.indianrailways.gov.in — on or before April 11, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have:

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Passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50% aggregate marks

A valid ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Applicants must be between:

15 years (minimum) and

24 years (maximum) as on April 11, 2026

Selection for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 will be based on a merit list, prepared by taking the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI examinations, with equal weightage given to both.

SCR Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply by visiting the official portal:

Go to scr.indianrailways.gov.in Click on the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link Register and fill out the application form Upload required documents Pay the application fee Submit and download the confirmation page