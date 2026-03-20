Railway recruitment

South Central Railway Announces 2801 Apprentice Vacancies; Apply by April 11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
16:53 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — scr.indianrailways.gov.in — on or before April 11, 2026
Selection for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 will be based on a merit list, prepared by taking the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI examinations, with equal weightage given to both

The South Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts, opening a major recruitment drive for 2,801 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — scr.indianrailways.gov.in — on or before April 11, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have:

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  • Passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50% aggregate marks
  • A valid ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Applicants must be between:

  • 15 years (minimum) and
  • 24 years (maximum) as on April 11, 2026

Selection for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 will be based on a merit list, prepared by taking the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI examinations, with equal weightage given to both.

SCR Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply by visiting the official portal:

  1. Go to scr.indianrailways.gov.in
  2. Click on the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link
  3. Register and fill out the application form
  4. Upload required documents
  5. Pay the application fee
  6. Submit and download the confirmation page
Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
16:54 PM
Railway recruitment Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Railway exams
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