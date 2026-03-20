Railway recruitment
South Central Railway Announces 2801 Apprentice Vacancies; Apply by April 11
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
16:53 PM
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The South Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts, opening a major recruitment drive for 2,801 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — scr.indianrailways.gov.in — on or before April 11, 2026.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have:
Applicants must be between:
Selection for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 will be based on a merit list, prepared by taking the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI examinations, with equal weightage given to both.
SCR Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply
Candidates can apply by visiting the official portal: