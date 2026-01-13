Science Olympiad Foundation

SOF Declares National Science Olympiad Results for 2025–26 at sofworld.org; Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
16:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website sofworld.org
The National Science Olympiad (NSO) is an annual academic competition conducted by SOF for students of Classes 1 to 12

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the National Science Olympiad (NSO) results for the 2025–26 academic session. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website sofworld.org.

SOF NSO Results 2025: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official website sofworld.org
  2. Click on ‘Read More’ under the ‘Results’ section
  3. Enter the required login details
  4. Submit and view the result

About National Science Olympiad

The National Science Olympiad (NSO) is an annual academic competition conducted by SOF for students of Classes 1 to 12. The exam aims to assess students’ understanding of scientific concepts, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills through multiple-choice questions.

The examination is conducted in two levels:

  • Level 1: Open to students from Classes 1 to 12 studying in SOF-recognised schools
  • Level 2: Open to students from Classes 3 to 12

Students who secure a position among the top 5 per cent class-wise in Level 1 qualify for the Level 2 examination.

The NSO syllabus covers a wide range of topics, including metals and non-metals, carbon and its compounds, reproduction, electricity, magnetic effects, control and coordination, among others.

Awards and Recognition

Winners of the NSO will receive awards and scholarships at international, zonal, and school levels. The top three international rank holders will be awarded cash prizes, medals, and certificates.

In addition, schools and educators will also be recognised with awards and scholarships at international, regional, and district levels, while principals and teachers will receive appreciation certificates and gifts.

Students are advised to download and keep a copy of their results for future reference.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
16:42 PM
Science Olympiad Foundation Olympiad Exam Results out
