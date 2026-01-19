Schools Reopen in Most States After Winter Break; Closures Continue in Some Regions on January 19

Summary The winter break has ended for schools across the country, with most states deciding to reopen schools on Monday, January 19 However, in several regions, schools will remain closed or operate with revised timings due to extreme cold weather, dense fog, GRAP-4 restrictions, festivals, or local events

The winter break has ended for schools across the country, with most states deciding to reopen schools on Monday, January 19. However, in several regions, schools will remain closed or operate with revised timings due to extreme cold weather, dense fog, GRAP-4 restrictions, festivals, or local events.

Here is a state-wise update on school reopening and closures on January 19:

Delhi: Schools in the national capital had been closed last week due to a severe cold wave and dense fog and were scheduled to reopen on January 19. However, following the imposition of GRAP-4 restrictions, there is no official clarity yet on whether schools will reopen or remain closed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh: District authorities have revised school timings for all classes due to dense fog and extreme cold conditions. Schools across all boards will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: All schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 20 due to the large influx of devotees during the ongoing Magh Mela. During this period, academic activities are being conducted online to ensure continuity of learning.

Punjab: The Punjab government has revised school timings for all government, private, and aided schools in view of intense cold weather. The revised timings will remain in effect until January 21.

Primary schools: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Middle, high, and senior secondary schools: 10:00 am to 3:20 pm

Pune, Maharashtra: Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in several parts of Pune will remain closed on January 19 due to the Pune Grand Tour 2026, an international cycling event being held in the city.

Other States: Schools in other parts of the country are expected to reopen as scheduled on January 19.

Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities and local administration for the latest updates.