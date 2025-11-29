Puducherry Schools, Colleges Shut; Uni Exams Postponed as Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert

Summary According to a release issued by Raj Nivas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Puducherry under a red alert, with forecasts indicating intense rain on November 29 and 30 as Cyclone Ditwah moves across the Bay of Bengal. In response to the severe weather warning, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges.

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan convened an emergency meeting on Friday, instructing officials to implement all necessary precautionary measures as the Union Territory braces for heavy rainfall influenced by Cyclone Ditwah. According to a release issued by Raj Nivas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Puducherry under a red alert, with forecasts indicating intense rain on November 29 and 30 as the cyclone moves across the Bay of Bengal. A red alert signifies the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

In response to the severe weather warning, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, including private institutions, across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam on Saturday. The decision comes amid expectations of widespread rainfall and potential disruption caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The impact has also extended to higher education. Pondicherry Central University declared a holiday for all classes and postponed the examinations scheduled for Saturday. A statement from the university’s Registrar on Friday night confirmed that the move followed an alert from the Coast Guard regarding the cyclone and the forecast of heavy rains. The university added that revised exam dates will be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the region prepares for severe weather conditions in the coming days.