Puducherry 

Puducherry Schools, Colleges Shut; Uni Exams Postponed as Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Nov 2025
10:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to a release issued by Raj Nivas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Puducherry under a red alert, with forecasts indicating intense rain on November 29 and 30 as Cyclone Ditwah moves across the Bay of Bengal.
In response to the severe weather warning, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges.

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan convened an emergency meeting on Friday, instructing officials to implement all necessary precautionary measures as the Union Territory braces for heavy rainfall influenced by Cyclone Ditwah. According to a release issued by Raj Nivas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Puducherry under a red alert, with forecasts indicating intense rain on November 29 and 30 as the cyclone moves across the Bay of Bengal. A red alert signifies the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

In response to the severe weather warning, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, including private institutions, across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam on Saturday. The decision comes amid expectations of widespread rainfall and potential disruption caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The impact has also extended to higher education. Pondicherry Central University declared a holiday for all classes and postponed the examinations scheduled for Saturday. A statement from the university’s Registrar on Friday night confirmed that the move followed an alert from the Coast Guard regarding the cyclone and the forecast of heavy rains. The university added that revised exam dates will be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the region prepares for severe weather conditions in the coming days.

Last updated on 29 Nov 2025
10:01 AM
Puducherry  Cyclone Tamil Nadu India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Similar stories
TN Teacher Recruitment

TN TRB Result 2025 Out - Check Part A, B Qualifying Marks for All Subjects

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Cancelled for Both Shifts! Check Revised Date and Notice

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Consortium Shifts Test Centre Ahead of Dec 7 Exam, Issues Revised Admit Ca. . .

Calcutta University (CU)

CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Masai and IIT Patna Launch India’s First Regional-Language AI–ML Course; Check El. . .

TN Teacher Recruitment

TN TRB Result 2025 Out - Check Part A, B Qualifying Marks for All Subjects

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Cancelled for Both Shifts! Check Revised Date and Notice

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Consortium Shifts Test Centre Ahead of Dec 7 Exam, Issues Revised Admit Ca. . .

Calcutta University (CU)

CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms

SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Out - Over 31,000 Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality