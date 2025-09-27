SC Seeks NBEMS Response on NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea; Next Hearing in Two Weeks

Summary The Supreme Court of India (SC) on September 26, 2025, heard the ongoing plea seeking greater transparency in the NEET PG 2025 examination process. The petition challenges the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its limited disclosure of question papers, answer keys, and candidate responses.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on September 26, 2025, heard the ongoing plea seeking greater transparency in the NEET PG 2025 examination process. The petition challenges the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its limited disclosure of question papers, answer keys, and candidate responses.

During the hearing, the apex court directed NBEMS to file a detailed response within two weeks. The matter, which has already seen multiple adjournments this month, will now be taken up after NBEMS submits its reply.

The petition was filed after NBEMS issued a corrective notice stating that since the order of questions and options varied for each candidate, only a master set of the paper, with corresponding answer keys and question IDs, would be released. Petitioners argue this restricts candidates from verifying answers or raising objections, thereby undermining fairness in such a crucial national exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea stresses that answer keys and response sheets are essential for students to ensure the accuracy of evaluation and to raise valid challenges.

The Supreme Court also noted the limited number of objections received, questioning why only a handful of students had raised grievances when over 2 lakh candidates appeared for NEET PG 2025. The bench observed that it was important to determine whether the issue was systemic or isolated.

Meanwhile, NBEMS has published the withheld NEET PG 2025 lot 2 results on its official website – natboard.edu.in. Candidates whose results were previously on hold can now check their updated status online.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for admission to MD, MS, and other postgraduate medical programmes, leaving aspirants awaiting further updates.