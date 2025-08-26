SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 For 6500+ Vacancies Ends Today at sbi.co.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment on the official website, sbi.co.in The bank is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies ( both regular and backlog combined)

The online registration process for State Bank of India's Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) recruitment will end today, August 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The bank is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies ( both regular and backlog combined). To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline or its equivalent qualification. Integrated dual degree candidates who pass the dual degree on or before December 31, 2025, can also apply. Also, candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025. In other words, candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive). Age relaxation as per rules will be given to the reserved category candidates.

Students who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can apply provisionally. If selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It must be noted that candidates who belong to the General, EWS and OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 750. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Direct Link