RSSB Releases Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026; Result to be Out Soon

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final answer key for the Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment examination 2026 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now download the final answer key online.

The Rajasthan Grade 4 written examination was conducted on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025, at multiple examination centres across Rajasthan. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 53,749 Grade 4 posts in various departments of the Rajasthan government.

According to RSSB, the final answer key has been issued after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. The answers included in this final version have been approved by the Board and will be considered final for the evaluation process and preparation of results.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Answer Key” or “Latest Notifications” on the homepage Select the link titled “Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026” Choose the relevant answer key for the morning or evening shift The PDF will open—download and save it for future reference

The release of the final answer key marks an important step in the recruitment process, and candidates are advised to keep a copy of the answer key for future reference. The Board is expected to announce the Rajasthan Grade 4 results soon on its official website.