RSSB Announces 10,644 Vacancies Across Departments; Know Last Date to Apply Here

Summary Through this recruitment drive, RSSB aims to fill 10,644 vacancies across various state government departments The posts are open to candidates who have passed Class 12 and possess basic computer knowledge

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notification for Clerk Grade II and Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026, providing a major opportunity for candidates seeking a stable government job. Through this recruitment drive, RSSB aims to fill 10,644 vacancies across various state government departments.

The posts are open to candidates who have passed Class 12 and possess basic computer knowledge. Online applications will begin on January 15, 2026, and the last date to apply is February 13, 2026.

Out of the total vacancies, 9,642 posts are for Non-TSP areas, while 1,002 posts are reserved for TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) areas. Reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, women, and other categories will be provided as per Rajasthan government rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

RSSB Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Start of online application: January 15, 2026

Last date to apply online: February 13, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: February 13, 2026

Application correction window: Till February 16, 2026

Expected written examination: July 5 & 6, 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.