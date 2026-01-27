RSMSSB 4th Grade Scorecards Released: Download Link and Merit List Updates Here

Summary The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has activated the scorecards for the 4th Grade (Class IV) recruitment examination on its official recruitment portal. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download their individual scorecards to view their marks and qualifying status.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has activated the scorecards for the 4th Grade (Class IV) recruitment examination on its official recruitment portal - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download their individual scorecards to view their marks and qualifying status.

The release of the scorecards follows the declaration of the RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2025–26, which was announced on January 16, 2026. The written examination for the recruitment drive was conducted from September 19 to September 21, 2025, in two shifts each day. The exam was held at nearly 1,300 centres spread across 38 districts of Rajasthan.

The RSMSSB 4th Grade scorecard provides comprehensive details related to a candidate’s performance in the examination. It displays the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, marks obtained, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-off marks. The scorecard also carries important instructions related to the next stage of the selection process. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard safely, as it will be required during the document verification process.

In addition to the scorecards, the board has also released the RSMSSB 4th Grade Merit List in PDF format. The merit list contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the document verification stage and is arranged category-wise. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be required to participate in document verification as per the schedule notified by the board.

Shortlisted candidates must report for document verification with all original certificates and supporting documents. These include proof of Class 10 qualification, age proof, Rajasthan domicile certificate, and caste certificate, wherever applicable. The board has clarified that final selection will be subject to successful verification of eligibility conditions and original documents.

The RSMSSB drive aims to fill a total of 53,479 Grade 4 vacancies in various state government departments. The posts notified under the recruitment include Peon, Office Attendant, Sweeper, Mali or Gardener, Laboratory Attendant, Data Entry Operator, Record Keeper, and other equivalent Class IV positions.

