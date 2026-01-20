RRBs Release NTPC 2026 Graduate Level Application Status; 5,810 Vacancies Covered

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the application status for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level recruitment under CEN 06/2025. Candidates who applied can now check whether their applications are provisionally accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected on the official portal. The recruitment drive covers a total of 5,810 vacancies across various posts.
RRB NTPC Graduate Application Status 2026: Steps to Check
Candidates can view their application status by logging in with their registered credentials on the official website: www.rrbapply.gov.in.
- Provisionally Accepted – Application accepted without any issue
- Conditionally Accepted – Accepted subject to certain conditions, which will be clearly mentioned
- Rejected – Application not accepted, with reasons provided
The application status falls into three categories:
The RRBs will send alerts regarding application status to candidates’ registered mobile numbers and email addresses.
Category-wise vacancies:
- General: 2,321
- EWS: 602
- OBC: 1,508
- SC: 922
- ST: 457
The examination dates for the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment will be announced separately by the RRBs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the exam schedule and further recruitment notifications
- Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor: 161
- Station Master: 615
- Goods Train Manager: 3,416
- Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 921
- Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 628
- Traffic Assistant: 59
RRB NTPC 2026: Important Dates
- Application window: October 21, 2025 – November 27, 2025 (after extension)
- Form correction/editing window: November 30 – December 09, 2025
- Application status released: January 20, 2026
