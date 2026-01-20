RRBs Release NTPC 2026 Graduate Level Application Status; 5,810 Vacancies Covered

Summary Candidates who applied can now check whether their applications are provisionally accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected on the official portal The recruitment drive covers a total of 5,810 vacancies across various posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the application status for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level recruitment under CEN 06/2025. Candidates who applied can now check whether their applications are provisionally accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected on the official portal. The recruitment drive covers a total of 5,810 vacancies across various posts.

RRB NTPC Graduate Application Status 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can view their application status by logging in with their registered credentials on the official website: www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Provisionally Accepted – Application accepted without any issue Conditionally Accepted – Accepted subject to certain conditions, which will be clearly mentioned Rejected – Application not accepted, with reasons provided

The application status falls into three categories:

The RRBs will send alerts regarding application status to candidates’ registered mobile numbers and email addresses.

Category-wise vacancies:

General: 2,321

EWS: 602

OBC: 1,508

SC: 922

ST: 457

The examination dates for the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment will be announced separately by the RRBs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the exam schedule and further recruitment notifications

Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor: 161

Station Master: 615

Goods Train Manager: 3,416

Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 921

Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 628

Traffic Assistant: 59

RRB NTPC 2026: Important Dates

Application window: October 21, 2025 – November 27, 2025 (after extension)

Form correction/editing window: November 30 – December 09, 2025

Application status released: January 20, 2026

