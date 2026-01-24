RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared; CBT-1 Qualified Candidates to Appear for Next Stage

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official regional RRB websites The RRB NTPC recruitment drive covers graduate and undergraduate level vacancies in Indian Railways for posts such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Train Clerk

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have declared the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Result 2025 on January 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official regional RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive covers graduate and undergraduate level vacancies in Indian Railways for posts such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Train Clerk.

The Computer Based Test (CBT-1) for graduate-level posts was conducted across the country from June 5 to June 24, 2025. According to official data, over six million candidates appeared for the examination to compete for a limited number of vacancies.

CBT-1 serves as the first stage of the multi-tier selection process. Candidates who qualify this stage will be eligible to appear for CBT-2, followed by CBAT or Skill Test (where applicable), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. Candidates must clear all stages to secure final appointment in Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official regional RRB website where the application was submitted Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025” Open the result PDF and search for your roll number using Ctrl+F If your roll number appears, you have qualified for CBT-2 Download and save the PDF for future reference