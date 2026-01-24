RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared; CBT-1 Qualified Candidates to Appear for Next Stage

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2026
14:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official regional RRB websites
The RRB NTPC recruitment drive covers graduate and undergraduate level vacancies in Indian Railways for posts such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Train Clerk

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have declared the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Result 2025 on January 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official regional RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive covers graduate and undergraduate level vacancies in Indian Railways for posts such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Train Clerk.

The Computer Based Test (CBT-1) for graduate-level posts was conducted across the country from June 5 to June 24, 2025. According to official data, over six million candidates appeared for the examination to compete for a limited number of vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBT-1 serves as the first stage of the multi-tier selection process. Candidates who qualify this stage will be eligible to appear for CBT-2, followed by CBAT or Skill Test (where applicable), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. Candidates must clear all stages to secure final appointment in Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official regional RRB website where the application was submitted
  2. Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025”
  3. Open the result PDF and search for your roll number using Ctrl+F
  4. If your roll number appears, you have qualified for CBT-2
  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference
Last updated on 24 Jan 2026
14:15 PM
RRB NTPC RRB Exam
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Releases CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 at ctet.nic.in; Admit Card to Follow

LLB

MAH B.Ed & LLB 3-Year CET 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exams in March–April

NTA

CUET PG 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Today; Application Correction Begins. . .

HSSC 2026

Haryana Government Grants Three-Year Age Relaxation for Police Constable CET

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Releases CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 at ctet.nic.in; Admit Card to Follow

NEET PG 2025

MCC Withdraws 28 Medical Seats from NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix; Check List Here

LLB

MAH B.Ed & LLB 3-Year CET 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exams in March–April

NTA

CUET PG 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Today; Application Correction Begins. . .

HSSC 2026

Haryana Government Grants Three-Year Age Relaxation for Police Constable CET

HSSC 2026

Haryana Police Constable 2026 Application Deadline Extended with Age Relaxation; Read. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality