RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 Announced For 9 Regions! Direct Link to Check Inside

The Railway Recruitment Board declared the RRB JE Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test for CEN No. 03/2024 (Various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS) can check the results on the official websites of regional RRBs.

The second stage computer based test took place on April 22, 2025 for r 9 RRBs i.e., RRB Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram. The results of CBT-II along with shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification for these 9 RRBs have been processed and now being published in respective RRBs’ website.

As per the official notice, the results for remaining 12 RRBs i.e., RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri, for which the CBT-II was held on June 4, 2025, the results of CBT-II are under process and will be declared in due course.

RRB JE Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of RRBs Click on RRB JE Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed Check the scorecard and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

RRB JE Result 2025: Direct Link