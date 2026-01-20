RRB Group D 2026 Recruitment: Application Dates Revised, 22,000 Vacancies to Be Filled

Summary As per the revised schedule, the online registration process will now commence on January 31, 2026, instead of the earlier announced date of January 21 According to the updated timeline, eligible candidates can submit their online application forms until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, which aims to fill around 22,000 vacancies across various railway zones and departments. As per the revised schedule, the online registration process will now commence on January 31, 2026, instead of the earlier announced date of January 21.

According to the updated timeline, eligible candidates can submit their online application forms until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 09/2025, and applications will be accepted only through the official website www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Along with the revised schedule, the Railway Recruitment Board has issued an important Aadhaar advisory for applicants. Candidates have been advised to ensure that their name and date of birth on Aadhaar exactly match the details mentioned in their Class 10 certificate. Applicants have also been asked to update their latest photograph and biometric details, including fingerprints and iris scans, in Aadhaar.

The board cautioned that applications not verified through Aadhaar may face delays and inconvenience during later stages of recruitment due to additional verification requirements.

RRB Group D 2026: Vacancy Details

Out of the total 22,000 vacancies, the Engineering Department accounts for the highest number with 12,500 posts, including 11,000 posts for Track Maintainer Grade-IV alone. Other vacancies include:

Traffic Point B – 5,000 posts

Assistant (S&T) – 1,500 posts

Assistant (C&W) – 1,000 posts

Assistant (TRD) – 800 posts

Assistant (Track Machine) – 600 posts

Assistant (Bridge) – 600 posts

Assistant (P-Way) – 300 posts

Assistant Operation – 500 posts

Assistant Loco Sheet – 200 posts

Region-wise, 993 posts have been allotted to East Central Railway, while 1,199 posts are earmarked for South Eastern Railway. However, final post-wise and zone-wise vacancy details will be confirmed after the release of the detailed notification.

The age limit for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is 18 to 33 years. Candidates belonging to OBC categories are eligible for a three-year age relaxation, while SC and ST candidates get five years of relaxation. The short notification has not clearly specified the educational qualification requirements, leading to confusion among candidates regarding Class 10 and ITI eligibility.

Candidates are permitted to apply for only one RRB. Multiple applications for different railways will lead to rejection, although candidates can apply for multiple posts within the same railway through a single application form.

The application fee is ₹500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, out of which ₹400 will be refunded after appearing for the CBT. Selected candidates will be placed in Level-1 of the pay matrix with a basic pay of ₹18,000 per month.

The detailed notification with complete eligibility criteria and zone-wise vacancies is expected to be released soon.