Railway recruitment

RRB Group D 2026 Recruitment: Application Dates Revised, 22,000 Vacancies to Be Filled

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
12:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the revised schedule, the online registration process will now commence on January 31, 2026, instead of the earlier announced date of January 21
According to the updated timeline, eligible candidates can submit their online application forms until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, which aims to fill around 22,000 vacancies across various railway zones and departments. As per the revised schedule, the online registration process will now commence on January 31, 2026, instead of the earlier announced date of January 21.

According to the updated timeline, eligible candidates can submit their online application forms until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 09/2025, and applications will be accepted only through the official website www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Along with the revised schedule, the Railway Recruitment Board has issued an important Aadhaar advisory for applicants. Candidates have been advised to ensure that their name and date of birth on Aadhaar exactly match the details mentioned in their Class 10 certificate. Applicants have also been asked to update their latest photograph and biometric details, including fingerprints and iris scans, in Aadhaar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board cautioned that applications not verified through Aadhaar may face delays and inconvenience during later stages of recruitment due to additional verification requirements.

RRB Group D 2026: Vacancy Details

Out of the total 22,000 vacancies, the Engineering Department accounts for the highest number with 12,500 posts, including 11,000 posts for Track Maintainer Grade-IV alone. Other vacancies include:

  • Traffic Point B – 5,000 posts
  • Assistant (S&T) – 1,500 posts
  • Assistant (C&W) – 1,000 posts
  • Assistant (TRD) – 800 posts
  • Assistant (Track Machine) – 600 posts
  • Assistant (Bridge) – 600 posts
  • Assistant (P-Way) – 300 posts
  • Assistant Operation – 500 posts
  • Assistant Loco Sheet – 200 posts

Region-wise, 993 posts have been allotted to East Central Railway, while 1,199 posts are earmarked for South Eastern Railway. However, final post-wise and zone-wise vacancy details will be confirmed after the release of the detailed notification.

The age limit for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is 18 to 33 years. Candidates belonging to OBC categories are eligible for a three-year age relaxation, while SC and ST candidates get five years of relaxation. The short notification has not clearly specified the educational qualification requirements, leading to confusion among candidates regarding Class 10 and ITI eligibility.

Candidates are permitted to apply for only one RRB. Multiple applications for different railways will lead to rejection, although candidates can apply for multiple posts within the same railway through a single application form.

The application fee is ₹500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, out of which ₹400 will be refunded after appearing for the CBT. Selected candidates will be placed in Level-1 of the pay matrix with a basic pay of ₹18,000 per month.

The detailed notification with complete eligibility criteria and zone-wise vacancies is expected to be released soon.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2026
12:45 PM
Railway recruitment RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Similar stories
IIT Bombay

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Keys Released; Objections Open Till January 22

CG TET

CG TET Admit Card 2026 Released for February 1 Exam: Download Link and Test Details

CBSE

CBSE Mandates Counselors in Schools, Revises Affiliation Norms: Check All Updates

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam Timings Revised After Paper Leak! Check New Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Bombay

UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Keys Released; Objections Open Till January 22

CG TET

CG TET Admit Card 2026 Released for February 1 Exam: Download Link and Test Details

CBSE

CBSE Mandates Counselors in Schools, Revises Affiliation Norms: Check All Updates

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam Timings Revised After Paper Leak! Check New Schedule

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Seat Matrix Updated With Additions, Withdrawals; Check Final Li. . .

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

JAC Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out; Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality