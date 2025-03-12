RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip Released at Regional Websites- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam can download the city intimation slips from the regional websites of RRB As per the schedule, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the city intimation slips for the second Computer Based Test (CBT 2) on the official regional websites. Candidates who have registered for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam can download the city intimation slips from the regional websites of RRB.

As per the schedule, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

“SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications. Candidates can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get their application registration number using their credentials. They can also use forget password link given in the login page to retrieve their password. Helpdesk link is also made available with the City Intimation Link,” read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip: Steps to download

Visit the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip Key in your login details and submit Check and download the city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference