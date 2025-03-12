Railway exams

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip Released at Regional Websites- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
18:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam can download the city intimation slips from the regional websites of RRB
As per the schedule, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the city intimation slips for the second Computer Based Test (CBT 2) on the official regional websites. Candidates who have registered for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam can download the city intimation slips from the regional websites of RRB.

As per the schedule, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

“SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications. Candidates can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get their application registration number using their credentials. They can also use forget password link given in the login page to retrieve their password. Helpdesk link is also made available with the City Intimation Link,” read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB ALP CBT 2 Intimation Slip: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip
  3. Key in your login details and submit
  4. Check and download the city intimation slip
  5. Take a printout for future reference
Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
18:46 PM
Railway exams RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Railway recruitment
Similar stories
Representative Image
QS subject-wise ranking

9 Indian HEIs feature among global top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings; IITs & IIMs in. . .

Representative Image
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

Bihar government

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 OUT at bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download In. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Entrance Exam Application Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Read De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

NTA to release JEE Main Session 2 exam city slips soon on official website - Check De. . .

Representative Image
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

Representative Image
QS subject-wise ranking

9 Indian HEIs feature among global top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings; IITs & IIMs in. . .

Heritage Group of Institutions

International Women’s Day 2025 celebrated at Heritage Group of Institutions focused. . .

Bihar government

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 OUT at bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download In. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Entrance Exam Application Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Read De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality