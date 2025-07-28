Registration Window Closes Today For IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025- Direct Link Here

Summary Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can submit their forms for IBPS PO and SO on the official website, ibps.in This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6000 bank vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration window for IBPS PO, SO 2025 exam today, July 28, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can submit their forms for IBPS PO and SO on the official website, ibps.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6000 bank vacancies. Of which, 5,208 vacancies are for Probationary Officer (PO) and 1,007 for Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies. For both posts, the selection of candidates will be done in three stages- preliminary examination, main examination, followed by an interview round.

IBPS PO and SO exam candidates will have two days after the application process is over to edit their forms. The edit window will open on July 31 and close on August 1.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no update will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form,” IBPS said.

IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025: Steps to Register

Go to ibps.in Open the PO or SO application link given on the home page, as required Open the registration page Provide the requested information and submit Log in to your account Fill out the application form Upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and save a copy for future use