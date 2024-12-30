GUJCET 2025

Registration Deadline Tomorrow For GUJCET 2025- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
13:11 PM

File Image

Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to close the online registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) tomorrow i.e. on December 31. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can submit their forms at the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET exam, which is held for admission to courses like B.Tech and B.Pharm, is scheduled to take place on March 23, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have passed or appearing for the class 12 board exam with Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects and Chemistry, Biology, or Computer as optional subjects. The minimum required marks to apply are 45% for unreserved category candidates and 40% for reserved category candidates.

Also, applicants must be at least 17 years old to apply for the GUJCET exam. The application fee for GUJCET 2025 is Rs 350.

GUJCET 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- gujcet.gseb.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2025 Registration tab
  3. Click on the New Registration button and fill in the required details
  4. Log in to your account and fill out the online application form
  5. Upload all the necessary documents
  6. Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link
  7. Download the GUJCET 2025 application form and take a printout for future reference

GUJCET 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
16:26 PM
GUJCET 2025 GUJCET Registration Date
