Registration Begins Today For BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Apply for 1250 Posts

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
14:53 PM

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1250 posts in the organisation

The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to commence the registration process for BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 today, June 2, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1250 posts in the organisation. As per the official schedule, The registration window will close on June 30, 2025. To be eligible, it is mandatory to pass graduation or equivalent examination from a recognized university to apply for the examination.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years and 22 years for each service. The maximum age for Unreserved (Male) is 37 years, Unreserved (Female), Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes (Male and Female) is 40 years and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Male and Female) is 42 years.

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on BPSC 71st CCE 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself
  4. Once registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the fee
  6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout of the same for further use
Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
14:58 PM
