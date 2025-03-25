REET Answer Key 2024 for Level 1, 2 Released at reet2024.co.in- Check Last Date to Raise Objections Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the answer key on the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in As per the schedule, candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it till March 31, 2025

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education issued the REET 2024 answer key for Level 1 and 2. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the answer key on the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it till March 31, 2025. The link to raise objections will remain active till 12 pm on March 21. The exam took place on February 27 in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

To raise objections, candidates will have to upload the question number, name of the author, the name of the publisher, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format), the page of the book in which the answer is written according to the candidate (underlining the answer and in JPEG format with the page number). Candidates will have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 300 per question online along with the proof of the answer they are submitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

REET Answer Key 2024 (Level 1, Level 2): Steps to download

Go to the official website- reet2024.co.in Click on the REET 2024 answer key for Level 1 and 2 links available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to check the answers Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use