REET 2025: Application window closes today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 today i.e. on January 15, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and fill in their application forms.

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

REET 2025 will be held for two levels - REET level 1 is conducted for awarding eligibility certificates for candidates desirous of teaching Classes 1 to 5 and REET level 2 is held for determining the eligibility to recruit teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates applying for either one of the levels will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 550 and those sitting for both papers will have to pay Rs 750.

