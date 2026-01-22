RBSE Releases Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2026 for Private Candidates; Details Here

Summary Students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 practical exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in As per the official examination schedule, the RBSE Class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from January 25 to January 31, 2026, at designated examination centres across the state

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has issued the Class 12 practical examination admit cards 2026 for private candidates. Students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 practical exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official examination schedule, the RBSE Class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from January 25 to January 31, 2026, at designated examination centres across the state.

Private candidates can access their admit cards by entering details such as district, student name, and father’s name through the admit card link available on the board’s website.

The RBSE Class 12 admit card 2026 contains important information including the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise practical exam dates, theory and practical exam details, exam centre address, centre code, and other essential instructions.

Candidates are required to carry the admit card along with necessary documents to the examination centre. The board has also issued specific guidelines for private candidates appearing in the practical exams and advised students to reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

RBSE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card:

Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the “Private Student Practical Exam 2026 Admit Card” link Select the district, enter the student’s name and father’s name Click on the “Submit” button Download and save the RBSE Class 12 practical exam admit card

Students are advised to regularly check the official RBSE website for the latest updates related to the Class 12 board examinations.