RBSE Board Exam 2026 Timings Revised for Class 12 Papers - Check Updated Schedule

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has revised the examination timings for certain Class 12 papers scheduled on February 17 and February 24, 2026. As per the updated notification, the affected examinations, which were earlier planned for the morning shift, will now be conducted in the evening shift. The board stated that the decision has been taken for administrative reasons to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the examinations.

According to RBSE, the morning shift examinations will continue to be held from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM as per the original schedule. However, the Computer Science and Informatics practical examinations scheduled for February 17, along with the Painting examination slated for February 24, will now be conducted in the evening shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The change in exam timings follows a review by the Education Department after receiving complaints regarding overcrowding at examination centres. The board found that more than 140 schools were overcrowded for the February 17 examination, while over 450 schools faced similar capacity issues for the February 24 examination. In view of the large number of enrolled students exceeding the available seating capacity at several centres, the authorities decided to revise the schedule to manage the situation effectively.

The original date sheet for the RBSE Class 12 examinations 2026 was released on December 19, 2025. As per the board’s academic calendar, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 examinations are scheduled to take place between February 12 and February 28, 2026.

Earlier, RBSE had also announced a major reform in its examination system, stating that board examinations will be conducted twice a year starting from the 2026–27 academic session. Under the new system, the first examination will be mandatory for all students, while the second examination will be optional and aimed at giving students an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects.

The board clarified that both examinations will be based on the same syllabus and evaluation pattern. For students appearing in the optional examination, the higher score obtained from the two attempts will be considered for the final result.