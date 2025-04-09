Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to Declare REET 2025 Result Soon- Know Latest Details Inside

Summary The REET exam 2025 was conducted on February 27, 2025 Once declared, candidates can check the REET 2025 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted REET 2025 in February and released the provisional answer key in March. The board is expected to release the final answer key and announce the results next. Once declared, candidates can check the REET 2025 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.

The REET exam was conducted on February 27, 2025. The test was conducted in two shifts - from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 3 pm to 5.30 pm. RBSE allowed candidates to raise objections up to March 31.

To raise objections, candidates had to upload the question number and submit evidence to back their objections such as the name of the author, the name of the publisher, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format), the page of the book in which the answer is written according to the candidate (underlining the answer and in JPEG format with the page number).

REET 2025 Result: Steps to check

Go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Open the REET exam portal Click on the result link Submit and check the result