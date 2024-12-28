Railway exams

Railway Recruitment Board To Close RRB JE Answer Key 2024 Objection Window- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Dec 2024
13:14 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for JE, DMS, CMA etc. posts can check and raise objections against the answer key through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied
As per the schedule, the provisional answer key, question papers, and responses were released on December 23, 202

The Railway Recruitment Boards is set to close the RRB JE Answer Key 2024 objection window on December 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for JE, DMS, CMA etc. posts can check and raise objections against the answer key through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied.

As per the schedule, the provisional answer key, question papers, and responses were released on December 23, 2024. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The link to raise objections will close at 11:55 pm today.

The official notice reads, “Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the last date and time i.e., 28.12.2024 at 23:55 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.”

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections

  1. 1. Visit the official website of RRBs
  2. 2. Click on RRB JE Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page
  3. 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed
  5. 5. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for
  6. 6. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the processing fee
  7. 7. Once done, click on submit
  8. 8. Download the page
  9. 9. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 28 Dec 2024
13:20 PM
Railway exams RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board examination Railway recruitment Answer Key
