PSSSB Releases Answer Key for Group C Recruitment 2025; Objection Window Closes Tomorrow

Posted on 19 Jan 2026
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website: sssb.punjab.gov.in
The PSSSB Group C written exam was held on January 17, 2025

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the written examination conducted for various Group C posts, including Coupon Clerk, Work Master, Plumber, Carpenter, Accountant, and Laboratory Assistant. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website: sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Group C written exam was held on January 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their objections until 5:00 PM on January 20, 2025.

All objections will be reviewed by an expert committee, and necessary corrections will be made if a challenge is found valid. Candidates are required to pay an objection fee of Rs 50 per question, which must be submitted via demand draft (DD) drawn in favour of the Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, payable at SAS Nagar.

According to the official PSSSB notice:

“Candidates must send the original hard copies of the objection, supporting documents, and the original DD by Speed Post or submit them in person at the office of the Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar –160062, by January 28, 2025.”

PSSSB Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

  1. Download and fill the PSSSB answer key grievance form.
  2. Attach supporting documents and the paid demand draft.
  3. Send scanned copies of all documents as instructed by the board.
  4. Send the original grievance form, documents, and DD by Speed Post or submit in person to the PSSSB office.

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions carefully to ensure their objections are considered.

