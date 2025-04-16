Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 Issued at opsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Posted on 16 Apr 2025
14:21 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card for Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination 2023 from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in
According to the schedule, the Odisha Civil Services Main examination is scheduled to take place from April 19 to April 27, 2025

The Odisha Public Service Commission issued OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 on April 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card for Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination 2023 from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Odisha Civil Services Main examination is scheduled to take place from April 19 to April 27, 2025. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The examination will be held at five Zonal Centres of the state viz. Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 is being conducted for 399 vacancies notified by various departments of the state government.

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in
  2. Click on OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Apr 2025
14:22 PM
Odisha Public Service Commission OPSC Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Admit Card
