OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link Inside

Summary Eligible candidates can visit the mentioned official website- opsc.gov.in and download the admit card According to the schedule, the written examination will be conducted on June 29 in two shifts

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) issued the admit cards for the Assistant Industries Officer in Class - II (Group-B) of Odisha Industries Service under Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Department examination at opsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the written examination will be conducted on June 29. The exam will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will appear for the paper - I (General English, General Awareness and General Aptitude) examination from 9.30 AM. to 11.30 AM. In the second shift, candidates will attempt the paper - II (Basic Engineering) from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

OPSC is conducting this recruitment examination for 151 vacancies. Also, it must be noted that Persons with Disability or PwD category candidates will get 20 additional minutes per hour to attempt the question papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPSC Assistant Industries Officer Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to the commission's website, opsc.gov.in Open the link that reads ‘Assistant Industries Officer (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25) - Download Admission Certificate and Instruction to the Candidates’ Enter the requested information and login The admit card will be displayed on the next page Download the admit card, check the details and take a printout

OPSC Admit Card 2025: Direct Link