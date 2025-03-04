OPSC

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 to be OUT Soon- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
12:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in, once released
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization

The Odisha Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the admit cards for the OPSC AAO recruitment exams on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in, once released.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization. As per the schedule, OPSC AAO written examination is scheduled for March 9, 2025. The registration process began on November 12 and concluded on December 11, 2024.

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Download Admission Certificate tab
  3. Click on the link to download the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 under Candidate's Corner
  4. Enter the credentials to log in and submit
  5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 and keep a printout of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
13:38 PM
OPSC Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Admit Card
Similar stories
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission increases vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024. . .

Recruitment exam

Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3 and 4 Out on March 7; Steps to Check

Representative Image
CUET PG 2025

CUET PG City Intimation slips to be released soon on official website - Check all det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Adamas University

Adamas University’s 8th Convocation Celebrates Excellence, Innovation and Future Le. . .

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission increases vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024. . .

Recruitment exam

Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3 and 4 Out on March 7; Steps to Check

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Inter Jan 2025 Results Out: Steps to Check Result Here

Representative Image
CUET PG 2025

CUET PG City Intimation slips to be released soon on official website - Check all det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality