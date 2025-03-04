OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 to be OUT Soon- Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in, once released Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization

The Odisha Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the admit cards for the OPSC AAO recruitment exams on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in, once released.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization. As per the schedule, OPSC AAO written examination is scheduled for March 9, 2025. The registration process began on November 12 and concluded on December 11, 2024.

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the Download Admission Certificate tab Click on the link to download the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 under Candidate's Corner Enter the credentials to log in and submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 and keep a printout of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.