OPSC
OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 to be OUT Soon- Read Details Inside
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
12:02 PM
File Image
The Odisha Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the admit cards for the OPSC AAO recruitment exams on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in, once released.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization. As per the schedule, OPSC AAO written examination is scheduled for March 9, 2025. The registration process began on November 12 and concluded on December 11, 2024.
OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
