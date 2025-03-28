OJEE 2025 application form correction window closes today at ojee.nic.in- Details here

Summary Candidates who wish to make changes in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in As per the schedule, the OJEE examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the OJEE 2025 application correction window on March 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the OJEE examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The exam will be held for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

OJEE 2025 Application: Steps to make corrections

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in Click on the OJEE 2025 correction window link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and the application form 5. Make the changes and click on submit 6. Once done download the confirmation page 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use