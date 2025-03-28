Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 application form correction window closes today at ojee.nic.in- Details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
16:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make changes in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in
As per the schedule, the OJEE examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the OJEE 2025 application correction window on March 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the OJEE examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The exam will be held for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

OJEE 2025 Application: Steps to make corrections

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in
  2. Click on the OJEE 2025 correction window link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and the application form
  5. 5. Make the changes and click on submit
  6. 6. Once done download the confirmation page
  7. 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use
Last updated on 28 Mar 2025
16:20 PM
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee OJEE OJEE 2025 application open
Similar stories
IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025 Scorecard Expected Today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Read Details Inside

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Application Edit Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 11.50 PM

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 - Registration, Key Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Details Out!

SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The event brought together distinguished scholars, educators, industry professionals, and students from across the globe
NSHM Knowledge Campus

NSHM Centre for Language and Communication hosts conference to increase employability

Jadavpur University

F.E.T.S.U. presents Chhayanat ’25: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Cin. . .

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025 Scorecard Expected Today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Read Details Inside

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF Hosts Insightful Session on Preparing for an Agentic World with Turja Chaudhuri

Adamas University

Adamas University to Host ICMC 2025: Exploring AI’s Impact on Media and Culture

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Application Edit Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 11.50 PM

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality