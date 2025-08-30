MBBS students

Against All Odds: Odisha's Subham Sabar Makes it to MBBS with NEET Rank

PTI
PTI
Posted on 30 Aug 2025
15:06 PM

File Image

Summary
Subham Sabar ranked 18,212 in the scheduled tribe category and got admission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital
Sabar also said he initially wanted to become a police officer, but started aspiring to be a doctor when he began preparing for higher studies

The dream of becoming a doctor came true for Odisha's 19-year-old student Subham Sabar, who has been working as a labourer in Bengaluru to support his family, as he cracked the NEET UG exams and secured admission to the MBBS course at a college here.

Sabar, who hails from a poor family in Mudulidhiah village under the Banpur block in Khurda district, was elated when he received a phone call from his teacher Basudev Moharana that he had cleared the entrance exams for getting admission to the MBBS course.

He ranked 18,212 in the scheduled tribe category and got admission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

“Recently, while working at the construction site in Bengaluru, I got a call from my teacher who asked me to distribute sweets. I was surprised and asked him about the reason. He smiled and informed me that I had cracked the NEET exams. It was like a dream come true. I could not hold my tears and returned home the next day with due permission of the contractor who engaged me in the work,” Sabar told PTI.

During his three-month work, the student earned Rs 45,000, of which he could save Rs 25,000.

Asked the reason behind his journey to Bengaluru as a migrant worker, Sabar said there was "no alternative but to support my family".

"I hail from a very poor family of five. As the NEET exam was over, I decided to earn some money to support my family. I contacted a local contractor who sent me to Bengaluru. The savings I made helped me get admission to the medical college," he said.

Sabar also said he initially wanted to become a police officer, but started aspiring to be a doctor when he began preparing for higher studies.

“I am now on course to fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor and serve the people of Odisha," the medical student said.

His parents - Sahadeb and Rangi - hoped that the government would extend financial support to him so that he could complete his five-year MBBS course.

“Since childhood, he has been very labourious and meritorious. He wanted to become a doctor. His hard work guaranteed the success," said Subham’s mother, Rangi.

“Subham grew up watching his parents and his siblings working hard day and night. He learnt how to work hard and succeeded,” the elated mother said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 30 Aug 2025
15:07 PM
Read Next
JKSSB

JKSSB JE (Civil) Exam 2025 Postponed Again Due to Weather Conditions- Read Notice Her. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 to Be Released Shortly- Read Key Up. . .

MP

MP NEET UG 2025: 195 New MBBS Seats Added for Round 2 State Counselling- Key Updates . . .

Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University organizes Elevate 360 – Scripting Next Unicorns

Admit Card

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Expected Soon; Exam Scheduled for September 6 & 7

CBSE 2025

CBSE Invites Student Participation in Podcasts and Digital Content

