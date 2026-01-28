OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Exam Schedule Out for All Programmes - Registration Window Opens Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
12:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the schedule for the OJEE 2026 entrance examination.
As per the official notification, the OJEE 2026 registration process begins today, January 28.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the schedule for the OJEE 2026 entrance examination for admission to a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and lateral entry programmes in the state. As per the official notification, the OJEE 2026 registration process begins today, January 28, and will remain open until March 22, 2026.

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, ojee.nic.in. The OJEE 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple days, from May 4 to May 9, 2026, on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9.

OJEE 2026 will be held for admission to courses such as MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, MPharm, BPharm, B-CAT, and lateral entry programmes in BTech and BPharm. Admissions through OJEE are offered in both government and private institutions across Odisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the eligibility criteria, candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes. Applicants with a diploma or a relevant bachelor’s degree can seek admission through lateral entry courses, while candidates holding a graduate degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university are eligible for postgraduate programmes.

The OJEE Committee has clarified that for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, Integrated MSc, and medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS in government and private colleges in Odisha, candidates must appear for and qualify in JEE Main 2026 or NEET UG 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It has also been specified that candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission to government colleges; however, they can apply to private colleges for the listed courses, except nursing programmes, in accordance with state government rules.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the stipulated timeline and regularly check the official website for further updates.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
12:52 PM
OJEE 2026 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Exam dates Registration
Similar stories
APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qua. . .

Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Her. . .

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Introduces Changes in Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Question Pattern - Details

NEET PG

BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List 2025; 833 Candidates Eli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qua. . .

Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Her. . .

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Introduces Changes in Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Question Pattern - Details

NEET PG

BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List 2025; 833 Candidates Eli. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET-PG 2025 Row: SC to Hear Plea on Non-Disclosure of Answer Keys and Question Paper. . .

NTA

NTA Issues Important Notice Regarding CUET UG 2026 Application; Read Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality