OJEE 2026 Exam Schedule Out for All Programmes - Registration Window Opens Today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the schedule for the OJEE 2026 entrance examination for admission to a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and lateral entry programmes in the state. As per the official notification, the OJEE 2026 registration process begins today, January 28, and will remain open until March 22, 2026.

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, ojee.nic.in. The OJEE 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple days, from May 4 to May 9, 2026, on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9.

OJEE 2026 will be held for admission to courses such as MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, MPharm, BPharm, B-CAT, and lateral entry programmes in BTech and BPharm. Admissions through OJEE are offered in both government and private institutions across Odisha.

According to the eligibility criteria, candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes. Applicants with a diploma or a relevant bachelor’s degree can seek admission through lateral entry courses, while candidates holding a graduate degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university are eligible for postgraduate programmes.

The OJEE Committee has clarified that for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, Integrated MSc, and medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS in government and private colleges in Odisha, candidates must appear for and qualify in JEE Main 2026 or NEET UG 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It has also been specified that candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission to government colleges; however, they can apply to private colleges for the listed courses, except nursing programmes, in accordance with state government rules.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the stipulated timeline and regularly check the official website for further updates.