AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Reopens - Eligibility and Barred Candidates List

The Andhra Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process is currently active for admissions to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses under the competent authority quota. The counselling is being conducted by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, with seats also available at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.

The registration window initially opened on September 19, 2025, without a late fee and was available till September 25. Later, the deadline was extended till September 27. The application link has once again been activated on the official website — drntruhs.ap.in — for eligible candidates to apply with a late fee. However, the university has clarified that details regarding the late fee will be announced separately. Importantly, the application and process fee, including the late fee, will not be refunded once paid.

A total of 191 candidates have been disqualified from participating in this year’s admission process. These include:

22 candidates who were allotted seats in stray and special stray vacancy rounds last year but failed to report to their allotted colleges.

169 candidates who discontinued their courses between June 1, 2022, and the present date.

Such candidates will not be allowed to apply for admission under either the competent authority or management quota seats in the current counselling round.

Eligibility and Bond Requirements

Merely qualifying for the NEET PG 2025 exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), does not guarantee admission. Candidates must also meet specific eligibility requirements, including:

Age limit: Applicants should not have completed 50 years of age as on April 16, 2025 (date of NEET PG notification).

Service requirements: At least two years in tribal areas, three years in rural areas, or six years in regular government service as of April 16, 2025.

In-service quota compliance: Completion of compulsory in-service or rural service to qualify for in-service quota seats.

Additionally, candidates admitted under the in-service quota must execute a bond agreement, committing to serve for a minimum of 10 years in any government or health facility in the state after completing their PG course. Failure to comply will invite a penalty of ₹50 lakh, along with recovery of pay, allowances, and applicable interest.