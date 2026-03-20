NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Shortly; Exam Schedule Here

Summary The National Testing Agency is expected to release the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 shortly on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in As per previous trends, the document is typically issued around 10 days before the examination

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 shortly on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official information bulletin, the city slip is likely to be released in the second week of March 2026, although no exact date has been announced. As per previous trends, the document is typically issued around 10 days before the examination.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam will be conducted between April 2 and April 9, 2026, in two shifts:

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Morning Shift: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps once the slip is released:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip” link Enter login credentials Submit the details View and download the city slip Take a printout for future reference

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Additionally, Paper 2 is held for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning programmes across the country.