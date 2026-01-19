JEE
NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket for January 28–29 Exams Shortly; Check Updates Here
Posted on 19 Jan 2026
15:38 PM
File Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2026 Admit Cards for candidates appearing on January 28 and 29. Students can access their hall tickets on the official JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for exams held on January 21, 22, 23, and 24 have already been released and are available for download.
According to the official notice, “Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 28 and 29 January 2026 will be released in due course.”
The exam schedule is as follows:
JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the exact release date of the admit cards for the January 28–29 sessions.