NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket for January 28–29 Exams Shortly; Check Updates Here

Summary Students can access their hall tickets on the official JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in The admit cards for exams held on January 21, 22, 23, and 24 have already been released and are available for download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2026 Admit Cards for candidates appearing on January 28 and 29. Students can access their hall tickets on the official JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for exams held on January 21, 22, 23, and 24 have already been released and are available for download.

According to the official notice, “Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 28 and 29 January 2026 will be released in due course.”

The exam schedule is as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

January 28: Paper I (B.E./B.Tech) – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

January 29: Paper II (B.Arch – 2A / B.Planning – 2B) First shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00/6:30 PM

First shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00/6:30 PM

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage. Enter your login details (application number, date of birth, and password). Click Submit to view your hall ticket. Check all details carefully, download the admit card, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the exact release date of the admit cards for the January 28–29 sessions.