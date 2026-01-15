NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Admit Card for Session 1 Shortly; Exam From January 21

Summary Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026. The exams for the first four days will be conducted in two shifts for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.):

First shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Paper 2 exams will be conducted on the last date in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Mode

Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.): Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A (B. Arch.): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) – CBT mode Drawing Test (Part-III) – Pen and paper (offline) on A4 sheet

Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) – CBT mode

Drawing Test (Part-III) – Pen and paper (offline) on A4 sheet

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) – CBT mode

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the official NTA JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth, etc.) Click Submit to view the hall ticket Download and print the admit card for exam day

Candidates are also advised to check the advance intimation for allotment of exam city, which has been released and is available on the official website.

Note: Carrying a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.