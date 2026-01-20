AISSEE 2026

NTA to Release AISSEE Answer Key 2026 Soon; Objection Window to Open with Provisional Key

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
12:53 PM

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the provisional answer key from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/ once it is released
According to the official process, the objection window will open simultaneously with the release of the provisional answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the AISSEE Answer Key 2026 for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the provisional answer key from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/ once it is released.

According to the official process, the objection window will open simultaneously with the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections for two to three days by paying the prescribed processing fee. The final answer key will be published after reviewing the objections received.

The AISSEE 2026 was conducted on January 18, 2026, across 464 examination centres nationwide. The exam was held in offline mode using OMR answer sheets for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools across the country.

  • Class 6 exam: Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM Questions: 125 Maximum Marks: 300
  • Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
  • Questions: 125
  • Maximum Marks: 300
  • Class 9 exam: Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Questions: 150 Maximum Marks: 400
  • Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
  • Questions: 150
  • Maximum Marks: 400

There was no negative marking for incorrect answers in either paper.

AISSEE Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Once released, candidates can download the provisional answer key by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/
  2. Click on the AISSEE Answer Key 2026 link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Submit the details to view the provisional answer key
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the answer key, objection window, and further admission-related announcements.

AISSEE 2026 NTA Answer Key
