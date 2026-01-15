JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Photo Verification Upload Ends Today; Check Admit Card Release Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2026
10:43 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the mandatory upload of the photo verification certificate for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 today, January 15.
Candidates whose identity could not be verified during the application process due to non-Aadhaar registration or a mismatch in photographs have been given a final opportunity to complete the verification.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the mandatory upload of the photo verification certificate for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 today, January 15. Candidates whose identity could not be verified during the application process due to non-Aadhaar registration or a mismatch in photographs have been given a final opportunity to complete the verification through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA guidelines, affected candidates must upload a signed and attested photo verification certificate along with a recent passport-size photograph certified by their school principal. The document must be submitted in PDF format using the dedicated link sent to the candidates’ registered email IDs. Importantly, aspirants are also required to carry a printed copy of the same certificate to the JEE Main 2026 examination centre on the exam day for physical verification.

In an earlier notification, the NTA clarified that several JEE Main 2026 applicants had registered using identity proof documents other than Aadhaar. In some cases, the live photographs captured during the application process did not match the images available in the UIDAI database. To address these issues, the testing agency allowed such candidates to verify their identity through an attested certificate and photograph.

Taking note of grievances related to the non-availability of attesting authorities, the NTA has further relaxed the norms. Candidates are now permitted to obtain attestation from a Class-I Gazetted Officer, including officials such as a Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), District Magistrate (DM), or a Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy in the case of NRI candidates.

The NTA is yet to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card. Once issued, candidates will be able to download their admit cards and city intimation slips from the official portal using their application number and password.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to January 29 for admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes in government and private institutions across the country. Meanwhile, Session 2 of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled from April 2 to April 9.

Candidates are advised to complete the photo verification process before the deadline and regularly check the official NTA website for updates related to admit cards and examination schedules.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2026
10:44 AM
