NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

Summary Once the results are released, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in Candidates will have to enter the login credentials on the official website and check their scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing the results of UGC NET Dcemeber 2024 exam on its official website. Once the results are released, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to enter the login credentials on the official website and check their scorecard.

The NTA has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and students were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The NTA will release the final answer keys of the exam along with the results after careful consideration of the objections raised by the candidates.

The provisional answer keys were released on January 31 and students were provided the opportunity to raise objections till February 3, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check the results of UGC NET December 2024 once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Under candidate activity click on the UGC Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was conducted by NTA from January 3 to January 27, 2025 at various examination centres throughout the country.