JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Expected Today, Over 11 Lakh Await Scores - Check Release Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
09:21 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 Result 2026 today, April 20.
This year, approximately 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 2 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 Result 2026 today, April 20. Candidates who appeared for the April session will be able to access their results on the official websites, including jeemain.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in.

This year, approximately 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 2 examination. The April session of JEE Main 2026 was conducted between April 2 and April 8 in multiple shifts across various centres.

The testing agency had earlier released the provisional answer key along with candidates’ response sheets on April 11. The objection window for challenging the answer key remained open until April 13, after which subject experts reviewed the challenges. The final answer key, along with the result, is expected to be released simultaneously.

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Candidates will be required to log in using their application number and password or date of birth to download their scorecards. The JEE Main 2026 result will include important details such as the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced.

The declaration of results will also bring clarity on the cutoff marks required for qualifying for the next stage, JEE Advanced, which is the gateway to admission into premier institutes like IITs.

Steps to check JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026

Candidates can visit the official website and click on the result link for Session 2. After entering the required login credentials, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. It is advisable to download and keep a printed copy of the result for future admission processes.

With the result announcement expected shortly, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
09:22 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Result
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