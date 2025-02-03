UGC NET December 2024

NTA to close UGC NET December 2024 Answer key Objection Window today on official website

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
Representative Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to submit their objections against the provisional answer keys can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
The objection can be raised till 6 pm on Monday. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection raised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Objection Window against the UGC NET December 2024 Provisional Answer keys on its official website on Monday, January 3, 2024. Candidates who wish to submit their objections against the provisional answer keys can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The objection can be raised till 6 pm on Monday. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection raised.

The NTA will be releasing the final answer keys of the exam along with the results after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

The examination was conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025 at various examination centres throughout the country.

How to raise objections against the UGC NET December 2024 Provisional Answer keys?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Select the answer against which you want to raise objections

Step 6: Pay required fee

Step 7: Submit your objections

UGC NET December 2024
