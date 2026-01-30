NTA Releases NIFTEE 2026 City Intimation Slip; Exam Scheduled for February 8

Summary Candidates can download their city slip from the official websites nift.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ using their login credentials The city intimation slip specifies the city where the candidate’s NIFT exam centre will be located

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. Candidates can download their city slip from the official websites nift.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ using their login credentials.

The city intimation slip specifies the city where the candidate’s NIFT exam centre will be located. The detailed address of the allotted exam centre will be available on the NIFT 2026 admit card, whose release date is yet to be announced by NTA.

The testing agency has also reminded candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories to submit details of their scribe by January 31, 2026.

The NIFT 2026 entrance exam for UG and PG design programmes will be conducted on February 8, 2026, in computer-based (CBT) and pen-and-paper (PBT) modes at multiple locations. The exam will be held in two shifts:

Shift 1: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Shift 2: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

NIFTEE is a national-level design entrance examination conducted for admission to NIFT campuses across India. Through this exam, candidates can seek admission to programmes including Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BF Tech), Master of Design (MDes), and Master of Fashion Management (MFM).