NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Released - Link and Allotment Details for April 25 Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
09:46 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026.
Registered candidates can now access their city slip by logging in to the official website using their application number, password, and captcha code.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Registered candidates can now access their city slip by logging in to the official website using their application number, password, and captcha code.

As per the official schedule, the NCHM JEE 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on April 25 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM across 120 examination cities nationwide, ensuring wide accessibility for candidates from different regions.

Steps to Download the City Slip

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  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee.
  • Click on the ‘Advance City Intimation for NCHM(JEE)-2026’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The city slip will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

For any issues related to downloading the city intimation slip, the NTA has provided a helpline number at 011-40759000 and an official email support at nchm@nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip serves as a prior notice to candidates, informing them of the city where their exam centre will be located. However, it is important to note that this slip is not the official admit card. The NCHM JEE 2026 admit card will be issued separately and will include crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam guidelines.

Candidates are advised to download their city slip at the earliest and keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the admit card and other updates.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
09:47 AM
NCHMJEE National Testing Agency (NTA) NCHMCT JEE exam city allotment
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